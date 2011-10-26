League of Legends Series Two Circuit trailer goes live, $5 million at stake

http://youtu.be/JAFJHvv0VaI

Humongous free-to-play real-time-strategy League of Legends' Series Two circuit begins soon, and Riot Games has literally just released a trailer for it.

"The Season One Championship earlier this year broke viewership records, and I'm excited to share our plans for Season Two to encourage more competitive play," Marc Merrill, Riot Games' co-founder says in the trailer.

The events are set for Europe and North America, starting with regional championships and culminating in a huge live tournament. It all sounds jolly exciting.