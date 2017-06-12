LawBreakers releases August 8 for $30

LawBreakers, the new arena FPS from Cliff Bleszinski's Boss Key studio, will release August 8. The date was revealed by Bleszinski at the PC Gaming Show today along with the new trailer above. It'll be $29.99, he added, "none of the $60 multiplayer-only game bullshit."

Also worth noting is that the final closed beta period runs from June 30 to July 4—you can sign up at the official site to try out a new map and mode while it's on. I enjoyed LawBreakers when I first played it in April of last year, though a lot has changed since then.

Watch the full show segment with Cliff Bleszinski below: