Watch the new LawBreakers trailer

Boss Key Productions boss Cliff Bleszinski just took the stage at the PC Gaming Show to show off a new LawBreakers trailer (watch above), reveal a new mode and Santa Monica-based map, and announce the start of alpha testing on June 18, with plans for a wide Early Access release at the end of the summer.

He also directed you right here to be one of the first to play Boss Key's gravity manipulating shooter. We have 5,000 alpha keys to giveaway—for a chance to get one, drop your email address in the form below. At the end of the PC Gaming Show stream, winners will randomly be selected from all entrants and emailed keys, which can be redeemed on Steam immediately for use in the first alpha on June 18 and 19. Good luck, and for more on LawBreakers, see our hands on impressions from April .

Update: The raffle has been triggered and is no longer open. If you were randomly selected to receive a key, you'll get an email today. If not, don't worry! We'll be doing more giveaways as the alpha expands throughout the summer.