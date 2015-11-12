Klei games are free on Steam this weekend

Klei Entertainment is offering its catalogue free on Steam this weekend, with substantial discounts on most titles. That means Don't Starve, Invisible Inc, Shank, Crypt of the NecroDancer and Mark of the Ninja can be had without paying anything, but only for a limited time. If you want to keep playing come Monday, up to 85 percent off is available on some titles.

You can't really go wrong with Klei's back catalogue, but Crypt of the NecroDancer reviewed especially well, as did modern stealth classic Mark of the Ninja, which is a piddling $3.59. Best of all, a Klei Weekend Bundle featuring Don't Starve, Invisible Inc, Mark of the Ninja and all associated extras is going for a measly $29.99.

Check out the sale's landing page over here.