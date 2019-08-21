Kingdom Under Fire 2 is coming in November

Gameforge announced in July that after a decade of waiting, the MMOARTS Kingdom Under Fire 2 would finally be coming to North America. Doubts would be understandable—it was supposed to arrive in 2009, after all—but today the publisher kicked off preorders and dropped a new trailer committing to a November release.

Kingdom Under Fire 2 features three factions—the Human Alliance, Dark Legion, and Encablossians—vying for control over the realm of Bersia. Players can choose from a range of different classes and can focus on their individual characters in traditional MMO-style combat, or opt to command large armies as "war strategists" instead.

Gameforge primarily publishes free-to-play games, but Kingdom Under Fire 2 will be released as a premium-priced game in North America.

"Through KUF2 was released as F2P title in other regions, Gameforge will publish KUF2 as a 'buy to play' title, as we see this as the best approach to ensure the best possible game experience fitting the content of the game," the company told WCCFtech. "We are still evaluating in-game purchase options at this time but will have more information on this soon."

In a separate announcement, the company said the in-game store "will only focus on optional cosmetic items and convenience items such as character mounts."

A hard release date hasn't been set but just the confirmation that it's actually happening has to be good news for anyone who spent the past decade waiting for KUF2. The game is available for preorder in three different packages costing $30, $50, or $100, with different costumes, boosters, and other "benefits" in each. Full details are up at gameforge.com.