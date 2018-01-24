Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be on stage and playable at the PC Gamer Weekender

With realistic swordplay and a premise that casts you as a lowly serf in a brutal medieval world, Kingdom Come: Deliverance has become one of our most anticipated RPGs. We're excited to announce that the developers will be taking to the stage to show off the game, and you'll be able to play it yourself at the PC Gamer Weekender in London.

Community and PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling will appear on the PC Gamer Stage on Saturday February 17 to discuss the ambitious scope and gritty world of Kingdom Come Deliverance. " The game is groundbreaking in many ways; realistic combat, dynamic quests and a story line based on an ordinary person. But how do you turn a concept like that into reality and what challenges do you need to overcome?" he asks. Expect answers at the London Olympia, then grab a PC and lop the limbs off some peasants on the show floor.

You can find out more about Kingdom Come: Deliverance on its official site, and you’re able to keep up to date with its everyday goings on by heading in the direction of Warhorse’s Twitter account.

If you come to our kingdom, you'll also be able to see many more speakers, games and booths all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK.