Kingdom Come: Deliverance screenshots are deceivingly peaceful

These may look like travel photos from an Eastern European holiday, but they're actually new screenshots from Kingdom Come: Deliverance. When the first-person RPG launches next year it's unlikely to be this peaceful, and chances are you'll end up killing things in all of these locations.

But you won't be killing orcs, because Kingdom Come is not a fantasy RPG. Don't expect to use rings or amulets to lessen the blows from fire breathing dragons, because this game is based on real historical events, as the studio explained to us last year. Dragons don't exist, y'know.

Originally slated for a 2015 release, Kingdom Come is now expected in 'Summer 2016', or Winter in the Southern Hemisphere. If you'd prefer moving images, here's some pre-alpha footage of the game in action.