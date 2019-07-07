Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Surviving Mars are your early unlocks for August's Humble Monthly

You can now download and play Warhorse Studio's medieval RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance as well as sci-fi strategy, Surviving Mars, as the early unlocks for August's Humble Monthly if you're a subscriber,

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released in February last year and Andy Kelly scored it a not-too-shabby 84 in his review so now would be a great time check it out if you haven't already. Similarly, Surviving Mars was released in early 2018 and has had a number of DLCs and updates over the past year, one of which saw Fraser kidnapping botanists to keep his Space Race colony alive.

For the uninitiated, you can subscribe to Humble for $12 (around £10) a month and there is no minimum period so you can cancel at any time. Along with these early unlocks, you'll get more games when the bundle is live in August.

If you missed it, Kingdom Come: Deliverance's most recent—and reportedly final—DLC gave players the chance to experience the 'poop throwing majesty' of Bohemia (Andy's words, not mine) as a woman in a new, standalone questline.