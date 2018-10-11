Kingdom Come: Deliverance Amorous Adventures DLC out next week

Watch the first trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance's next DLC, featuring a loved-up Hans Capon above. And know that the action role-player's Amorous Adventures is due next week.

So, what's going on above? Well, the bold Hans is in love, says publisher Deep Silver, and requires Henry's guidance as he attempts to woo romantic interest Karolina. Things are far from straightforward, though, and a lost family jewel, a magic love potion and "the most romantic poem of all" all promise to thwart Cupid's arrow.

That's sort of teased up there, as is the Rattay Combat Tournament—a contest fit only for the fiercest warriors, keen to hone their fighting skills. Enter, win and net Henry some unique armour parts.

The fanfare that accompanied Kingdom Come Deliverance at launch may have subsided, but it still holds strong on our list of the best RPGs on PC. Here's how we describe it there:

In this historical RPG set in the muddy fields of Bohemia, 1403, you play as a peasant called Henry who gets swept up in a war for his homeland. It's a detailed RPG, with a deep sword fighting system, hunger and thirst systems, crafting and more than a dozen equipment slots to fill with meticulously modeled gear inspired by the raiments of the time. It's also surprisingly open-ended. If you want to wander into the woods and pick mushrooms for meagre coin then off you go, just be careful of bandits as you explore the pretty rural locales.

It's by no means perfect—there are plenty of bugs and wonky moments—but this is an RPG in the Elder Scrolls vein. A few bugs can be excused when the wider experience is this atmospheric.

Kingdom Come Deliverance's Amorous Adventures is due on Tuesday, October 16.