King of Fighters 15 gets delayed to 2022

The King of Fighters 15 has suffered yet another delay, pushing its release date back to 2022.

The latest instalment in the fighting game series was announced at EVO two years ago, originally slated for a 2020 release. That was then pushed back to 2021, and today SNK has announced it'll be getting pushed back at least another six months into 2022. The studio says the delay comes as Japan faces a continuing rise in COVID-19 cases, which it says has affected the development timeline of the game.

"The development timeline we set out to reach in the beginning has been affected by the ever-still rising cases of COVID-19 within Japan," an update on SNK's site announced. "We have made the ultimate decision in the end that the product's quality must come first, and so with that decision comes an altered release window. We sincerely ask for your kind patience and understanding as our development teams continue to work hard on KOF 15 as we draw closer to its release."

Although this is now the second delay for King of Fighters 15, SNK has been pumping out trailers for the game pretty regularly over the last few months. Most recently we saw the character reveal for long-absent Chris, as well as character trailers for Blue Mary, Shermie, and Leona Heidern.