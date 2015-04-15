Killing Floor 2 system requirements and Digital Deluxe Edition revealed

Tripwire Interactive has revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements for the upcoming Killing Floor 2, and I think it's safe to say that it will come as pleasant news to anyone with a less-than-cutting-edge PC. It also announced plans for a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game that will include various sorts of bonus content as well as a copy of the original Killing Floor. First things first:

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Core 2 Duo E8200 2.66GHz or Phenom II X2 545

GPU: GeForce GTS 250 or Radeon HD 4830

RAM: 3GB

OS: Win7 64

Recommended Hot Iron:

CPU: Core 2 Quad Q9550 2.83GHz or Phenom II X4 955

GPU: GeForce GTX 560 or Radeon HD 6950

RAM: 4GB

OS: Win7 64

As for the Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, it will sell for $39.99/£26.99/€36.99, compared to $29.99/₤19.99/€26.99 for the standard release, and come with the DJ Scully character, with a unique voice pack and set of face and body skins; the "Scullyphones" headphones, 3D Glasses, and Bowler Hat cosmetic items, each with selectable variants; a digital art book and soundtrack; and, as mentioned, a copy of Killing Floor. All of the extra content will be available for purchase separately at a later date.

Killing Floor 2 comes out on Steam Early Access on April 21.