Killing Floor 2, Football Manager 2017 free to try this weekend

Launched in November last year, Football Manager 2017 has since come under fire from a number of Steam players despite being one of the platform's most played games, and having secured good reviews elsewhere. Performance issues and the absence of Chinese localisation seem to form the majority of complaints—however if you fancy coming to your own conclusions know that Sports Interactive's enduring football management simulator is free to try on Steam this weekend.

From now through Sunday, March 26 at 8pm GMT/12pm PST, the "full Football Manager experience" can be sampled giving players access to over 2,500 clubs from leagues all of the world. If you like what you see during that time, FM2017 is also subject to a 50 percent discount until Monday, March 27. Here's Paul Walker-Emig's review for further reading.

Football isn't everyone's cup of tea, though, thus if zombie hunting better aligns with your sport of choice, you may be pleased to know Tripwire's Killing Floor 2 is also free to try on Steam this very weekend. Andy mentioned this as a footnote while reporting on the Zed-slasher's newly announced free-of-charge Descent Content Pack—which brings with it new maps and guns—however I felt it merited its own post because everyone loves something for free, right?

Similar to the above, the game which Tyler described as "repetitive but fun, a hellish challenge or a relaxing, spectacular gore bath depending on how you approach it" is free from now through Sunday 26, and is also going for half price till Monday 27.