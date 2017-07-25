Killing Floor 2 adds near limitless Zed Time in latest Weekly Outbreak

First we had the return of inflated heads, then we had the uber-challenging Suicide-levelled "Poundemonium" Outbreak. Last week, we were treated to the absurdly graphic yet inherently playful Up, Up and Decay and now we have Zed Time. Killing Floor 2 sure is keeping us on our toes by way of its Weekly Outbreak schedule.

"In Zed Time the game is always in Zed Time," explains developer Tripwire Interactive. Unsure of what Killing Floor 2's Zed Time is? Let me point you in the direction of Wes' GIF-tastic gunslinging animations article.

Tripwire continues: "The Zed Time in this mode is a little faster than normal. When there are only 5 Zeds left or during Trader Time the game goes out of Zed Time. We've also cranked up the spawn rate to super super-fast and Zed Time skills are disabled. This mode is cranked up so high that it would be impossible to beat in real-time! Good Luck!!"

And now onto some moving pictures:

This is one of several time-limited challenges running until August, as Tripwire creative director Bill Munk announced at the PC Gaming Show last month at E3. Here's the remaining two upcoming events:

August 1—Beefcake - Bigger they are, harder you fall.

In this outbreak, Zeds increase their health, size, and reach when they hit players or are affected by certain Zed abilities.

August 8—Boom - Zeds under pressure; may explode.

Maybe it was something they ate? Bad gas? Whatever it was, Zeds explode when killed in this outbreak.