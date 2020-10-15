Keanu Reeves' motorcycle company has a special bike in Cyberpunk 2077

When you recruit Keanu Reeves to play a part in your game, you're not just getting an actor, you're getting a motorcycle manufacturer. Reeves co-founded Arch Motorcycle Company with Gard Hollinger in 2011.

That deal worked out pretty well for CD Prokjekt Red. Not only will Reeves be performing in Cyberpunk 2077, but some of his motorcycles will be, too. In the video above, you can see Arch motorcycles being used for sound recording purposes.

And one particular Arch motorcycle will make an appearance in the game, as well. Arch has been developing a motorcycle called Method 143, and a futuristic version of it will be a ridable bike in Cyberpunk 2077.

"It has sort of a racing engine in it compared to our production motorcycles," says Hollinger. "It has a dual exhaust system. And it sounds pretty—"

"Rrrrrrrrr," Reeves explains. "It sounds good."

The video concludes with a few shots of the Arch 143 being ridden around in Night City. Looks-wise, it's not exactly what I'd call breathtaking, but it's pretty cool. And it does sound good. Rrrrrrr!