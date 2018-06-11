Popular

Just Cause 4 video shows off extreme weather and new stunt tools

Environmental destruction from over-the-top weather looks like a huge addition to the sandbox.

This isn't the first we've seen of Just Cause 4, but it's our best look yet. The video above is a clip from Square Enix's E3 showcase, which spent a few minutes walking through many of the new tools that will be at your disposal in Just Cause 4's sandbox, and all the crazy shit that can go on within it.

Some highlights: The grapple has more tethers, and you can attach booster rockets and air lifters to vehicles or other objects to relocate them. The trailer demonstrates this with a jeep taking flight.

Enemies are now smarter, with distinct AI for different enemy types.

New vehicles: Bulldozers, car transporters, wrecking balls, jetskis and micro jets.

Massive tornadoes, sandstorms, blizzards, and lightning storms can cause environmental destruction and seem systemic. These look rad.

Wes Fenlon

When he's not 50 hours into a JRPG or an opaque ASCII roguelike, Wes is probably playing the hottest games of three years ago. He oversees features, seeking out personal stories from PC gaming's niche communities. 50% pizza by volume.
