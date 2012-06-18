Just Cause 2 multiplayer mod video shows explosive boat races and plane chases

Just Cause 2's multiplayer mod - the snappily named JC2-MP - is being worked on by its creators again. They'd downed tools on the project about two years ago, citing "impossible obstacles" as their reasoning. But now they're back on the job, having worked "in secret" the last month getting the mod working. JC2-MP aims to let a gaggle of grappling hook-wielding Rico Rodriguezes take to the tropical island of Panau, to either maybe sort of overthrow some person, or - much preferably - engage in as much boat-racing, parachute-gliding, helicopter-jumping hijinx as possible.

Find out more at the mod makers' site , and see the video below for extra, explosive details. This is excellent news for our own terrifying floating weirdo , Tom F.