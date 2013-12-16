Just Cause 2: Multiplayer Mod gets absurd launch trailer ahead of its impending release

It's justifiably our mod of the week and, after an intense week-long beta period, it's set to officially release in just a few short hours. One lone figure brought chaos and destruction to the island of Panau, but Just Cause 2 Multiplayer brings exponentially more. It gives players the chance to start events, compete in races, or just hang out in the airport for five seconds before being killed. The mod's launch trailer rounds up some of the many available actions.

Just Cause 2 Multiplayer Mod will be launching directly on Steam later today, likely around 6pm GMT.