Jurassic World Jeeps are coming to Rocket League

A pair of iconic Jeeps are coming to Rocket League later this month in the Jurassic World Car Pack, featuring liveries for both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World (Park for Orange team, World for Blue team—don't want things to get too confusing when dino-philes go head-to-head), unique wheels and engine audio, and some goodies for the game's other cars too.

The Jurassic Park staff vehicles are Jeep YJ Saharas, according to this unexpectedly detailed Wiki page. There are five known units, although the numbering scheme (and size of the park) suggests the existence of many more; they're identified as 1992 models in the film, but the Wiki says they're actually '93s. It's so hard to tell with Jeeps: Jeff Goldblum has changed more in the 25-ish years since Jurassic Park than the basic design of the Wrangler model.

The Jurassic World Car Pack will also include a T. Rex goal explosion, a Jurassic Park hard hat topper, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Mr. DNA banners, and Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and InGen flags. It will be available for purchase on June 18, and will go for $2.

And this is what it looks like: