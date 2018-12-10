Junkrat Krampus is coming to the Overwatch Winter Wonderland

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland event comes down the chimney tomorrow, December 11, which means we've got just enough time left to squeeze in one final legendary skin tease before it happens. And for that very special, last-chance occasion, Blizzard has given us... Junkrat Krampus!

It’s good to be bad.Get on the naughty list as KRAMPUS JUNKRAT (Legendary)! 😈Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 11. pic.twitter.com/EPHeyz84zeDecember 10, 2018

Krampus is basically the Sith Lord of Christmas: The Darth Vader to the Obi-Wan of St. Nick. Instead of bringing gifts to good little girls and boys, he deals out punishment to the bad ones, and I'm not talking about harsh words here. Wikipedia says Krampus carries bundles of birch branches in some representations, "with which he occasionally swats children," and in other portrayals those branches are replaced by a whip.

"Sometimes Krampus appears with a sack or a basket strapped to his back," it says. "This is to cart off evil children for drowning, eating, or transport to Hell."

I guess that's a pretty good fit for Junkrat.

Blizzard also unveiled a trio of less sinister, but equally seasonal, new skins over the weekend: Legendary Biathlon Widowmaker and Figure Skater Symmetra, and Epic Gift Wrap Bastion. They're not as catchy as Krampus Rat (Junkrampus?) but definitely appropriate for the characters.

Ready to win frost place!Go for the gold as BIATHLON WIDOWMAKER (Legendary)! 🥇Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 11. pic.twitter.com/zbMxb5UwxYDecember 8, 2018

Put your enemies on ice.Rise up the rinks as FIGURE SKATER SYMMETRA (Legendary)! ⛸️Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins Dec 11. pic.twitter.com/fI3QQusPi9December 9, 2018

Keep your eyes on this prize.Unwrap GIFT WRAP BASTION (Epic). 🎁Winter Wonderland begins Dec 11. pic.twitter.com/hYppzgffnwDecember 8, 2018

If you haven't already seen them, don't miss out on the previously revealed Winter Wonderland skins: Snowboarder Zarya, Arctic Fox Lucio, and Sugar Plum Fairy Mercy who will dance on your grave.