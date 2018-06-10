Jump Force is a new Shonen Jump mash-up fighting game, see the trailer

The debut trailer for Jump Force, a Shonen Jump mash-up fighting game, was revealed at Microsoft's E3 press conference.

Set in a ruined city, the trailer shows a suite of Shonen Jump characters duking it out, including Goku, Naruto, the One Piece guy, some dude from Death Note, and— listen, I'm not a great anime correspondent.

Here are some more insights from our resident anime expert: Naruto punches Dragon Ball Z villain Frieza in the face, and Goku goes Super Saiyan before punching Frieza in the face. So far, Jump Force mainly seems to be a game about beating up Frieza. The characters teased at the end are Death Note's Light Yagami and his god of death pal Ryuk. Presumably Light fights by scribbling "Goku" in a notebook and watching him die.

Jump Force is coming from publisher Bandai Namco, but we don't have more details on the developer yet; best guess is Spike Chunsoft, which has made One Piece and Jump crossover fighting games in the past.

Jump Force will release in 2019. More as we have it.