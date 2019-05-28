Journey will arrive on PC next week

Journey was released by Thatgamecompany for the PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2012, and then updated for the PS4 in 2015. And PlayStation-exclusive it remained until December 2018, when a PC version was finally announced for the Epic Games Store. What was not announced at the time was a release date—it was simply "coming soon." Now that thick fog of uncertainty has lifted, as PC publisher Annapurna Interactive said today that it will be available to one and all on June 6.

Players will undertake an exploration-adventure as a robed figured traveling toward a great mountain in a barren, desert world. A magical scarf enables them to fly for brief periods that can be extended as the scarf itself grows through magical runes and bits of cloth that can be found along the way. Friendly and hostile creatures will be encountered along the way as well, and it's possible to run across other players on the journey, although direct communication isn't possible. It's very much an artsy indie game, but also highly acclaimed: It won multiple Game of the Year awards, among various others, and currently sits with a 92/100 rating on Metacritic.

System requirements and possible PC-specific enhancements haven't been revealed yet, but Annapurna said that it will support 4K resolution and confirmed that online play will continue to be supported. Journey is available for pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store for $15, but thanks to the magic of the Mega Sale can be had for $5 until June 13.