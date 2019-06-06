Jon Bernthal talks about how he's a wolf in a new Ghost Recon Breakpoint trailer

Google announced today that Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be one of the games available on Stadia, its game streaming service coming later this year. That means we get a new trailer for the open world shooter, which you can watch above.

The trailer doesn't tell us much that we didn't know, providing some background on the game's villains, The Wolves, who are led by actor Jon Bernthal (presumably he's not playing himself, actor Jon Bernthal, but I can hope).

