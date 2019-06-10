It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator is making a comedy TV show about MMO developers

Something unexpected happened at Ubisoft's E3 press event today. Rob McElhenney, best known as a creator and star of the long-running comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, took to the stage to announce something called Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet. It's not a videogame, though, but a new show about a videogame—a fake one, to be clear—and the people who make it.

McElhenney plays Ian Grimm, the creative director of Mythic Quest, the most popular MMO in the world—bigger than Gothic Kings, DQD4: The Roscoe Chronicles, and even Loaded Hazard. (They're all fake too, by the way.) He's currently at the helm of the game's first major expansion, the upcoming Raven's Banquet, and you might say that he has embraced the role wholeheartedly.

The comedy angle will presumably turn primarily on the fact that Grimm is a narcissistic jerk, although I imagine there will be no small amount of satirical "inside videogames" (or videogame stereotypes, at least) humor as well. I get kind of an "Office-meets-Garth Marenghi filtered through HBO" vibe out of it, except that The Office and Garth Marenghi are funny. Maybe Mythic Quest will be too, but this trailer really didn't knock it out of the park, at least for me: The most interesting thing about it in my eyes is that Mac still has his hot dancer bod.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is being developed for Apple TV Plus.