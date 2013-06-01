It's adventure time on GOG with up to 50% off classic Activision games

One of our favorite digital distributors is running the " Adventures with Activision " promo this weekend, bringing to mind heartwarming tales of friendship, ponies, and heavy discounts on classic games. It's like my childhood all over again!

Some of Sierra's best point-and-clicks are discounted by 50% over at GOG.com—you can never go astray with some Gabriel Knight, or the later episodes of King's Quest. (A tip to get you through the sometimes-brutal puzzles of the latter: despite everything you may have learnt in life, pies are not for eating.) Fans of town ownership can join the fun too, with some Egyptian- and Roman-flavored city-builders available in the form of Pharaoh and Caesar 3.

There's three days left on the offer. All up, there's 32 games discounted—the entire lot comes to about $122 of savings, if you're crazy enough to think you'll have time for all those games. When picking and choosing, prices range from $3 to $5. My personal suggestion? Try the Phantasmagoria series for the very best of FMV horror; there's no better way to have a terrible time this weekend.