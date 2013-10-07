Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition coming to PC

Following the tradition of most fighting game ports, NetherRealm Studios ' clash of DC heroes and villains will enter the PC arena a few months after the initial brawl of its console brethren in the form of the Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition on November 12.

As you'd expect, the Ultimate Edition includes the base game along with all the previously-released DLC, which includes the characters Batgirl, Martian Manhunter, General Zod, Lobo, Zatanna, and a re-imagined Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. The DLC also includes over 40 new costumes and 60 S.T.A.R. Labs missions. Americans (or those who ship themselves an American copy) also get the game soundtrack.

The Ultimate Edition comes out on November 12 in North America and Europe for $50/£30, and other territories “beginning November 29” with High Voltage Software at the helm rather than NetherRealm. I'm usually weary of ports not developed in house, but considering High Voltage ported the PC version of Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition , I'm not overly concerned.