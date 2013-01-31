The Indie Royale Evolved Bundle: set your price for Unmechanical, Krater, and more

The first half of the Indie Royale Evolved Bundle 's name sounds like a gourmet, locally-grown hamburger. Look elsewhere if you're hungry for food, but if you're hungry for five DRM-free indie games, the bundle is selling at a fluctuating minimum that's currently sitting at $5.35.

Included are Uncanny Games' tree-growing platformer OIO , Tale of Tales' imaginative spook-fest The Path , Fatshark's loot-crazy RPG Krater , Turtle Cream's colorful Sugar Cube: Bittersweet Factory , and Talawa Games' side-scroller Unmechanical .

As a bonus for paying $8 or more, you'll also get the first volume of Slipstream , a collection of remixed and remastered tracks from Wipeout and Wipeout 2097 by original artist Tim Wright. That's definitely a sweeter deal than any fancy-sounding burger.

Head over to the Indie Royale Evolved Bundle 's site for more info.