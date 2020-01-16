I'm pretty sure Fortnite's newest skin is a failed Metal Gear villain

I've got to say it. Fortnite's newest skin in the item shop totally looks like the aquatic cousin of The Pain from Metal Gear Solid 3.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Am I right or am I right? Would any of us be surprised if he did Power Rangers acrobatics to summon a small army of piranhas? He's known as "Bull Shark" but I definitely want to just call him "The Fin." Point being, his gun probably shoots carp.

He's currently in the Fortnite item shop for a cool 1,200 V-Bucks, which equates to roughly $12-$13 real-world dollars. For your trouble, you'll also get the "Shark Tank" back bling.

