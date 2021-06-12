I wish the Wholesome Direct had given indies more time to shine

The Wholesome Games Direct aired today, showing off a staggering 75 indie games filled to the brim with fuzzy feelings and good vibes. I'm a bit of a 'wholesome' game lover myself, always hunting out a new relaxing gaming experience to wind down with at the end of a long day. But with the presentation's format, I can't help but wonder if the age-old phrase "too much of a good thing" is true.

I'm not here to say the Wholesome Direct was bad, it wasn't! The presentation showed off some real corkers—getting to see more of Paralives was a genuine treat, and so many games have flown under my radar that feel like they're made for me. Tea-brewing sim Pekoe looks adorable, and games like Yokai Inn and Unpacking look like the perfect zen experiences. I'm also stoked to see Passpartout get a sequel, and Spirit Swap looks to be giving the match-three genre a fresh lick of paint.

Those are just six of the 75 games that were shown. I know there were a ton of other amazing-looking games there, but none of them were really given a chance to shine. Each game was only given around two minutes to present itself, and when you're pulling together games that share similar themes, colour palettes and ideas, they're bound to mush together into one pastel-laden puddle. That's not to say the games weren't unique, either. But if you showcased 75 FPS games one after another, you're bound to forget a few.

This isn't the fault of Wholesome Games—squeezing 75 fabulous-looking indies into a sub-hour presentation is no mean feat. It's not just this presentation that's suffered from it, either. With E3 being entirely digital this year, it feels like we've gone from a gaming drought to the dams bursting, drowning everyone in release dates and announcements. Studios have definitely tried to alleviate it somewhat by tempering expectations, but it's a pretty overwhelming time right now.

You can check out the Wholesome Direct on Youtube. Some games, like Paralives, have extended trailers available separate from the Direct too, so you can go check them out in more detail and give the games the love they deserve.