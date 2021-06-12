Make friends with tea-loving cat customers in this cozy teahouse sim

This year's Wholesome Direct at E3 seems to have a very common theme—cats and cosiness. Kitten Cup Studio's Pekoe looks to be blending those two perfectly, being a game all about running a small teahouse for cats while you make friends with your feline customers.

There'll be over 10 different animal friends to get to know, with seven different teahouses to serve up a fresh brew. Each character will have their own likes and dislikes—from the way the tea is made to the cup it's served in.

Making tea for different characters will build relationships and bring you closer. Pekoe will offer backstory into exactly what a cup of tea means to each animal pal through things like rituals, ceremonies, and a good old-fashioned chat. You'll also be able to upgrade and customise your teahouse with different bits and bobs of decor, including goodies given to you by your new cat companions.

We’re happy to share the latest gameplay trailer for our game, which showcases some never before seen features-- we can’t wait for you to blend tea and friendships in the flavorful world of Pekoe 💖🥰 pic.twitter.com/geEXEBE9DiJune 12, 2021 See more

It looks to be a pretty in-depth tea brewing sim too, as you'll be picking your own tea leaves by learning when, where and which leaves are best to pluck for the perfect cuppa, while learning about the way different teas are made as you collect more recipes. It all looks incredibly cute and super relaxing to boot—nothing cosier than a hot drink and a furry friend.

Pekoe is set to release sometime in 2022, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

