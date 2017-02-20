'I assure you, V.A.T.S. in VR is awesome,' says Todd Howard of Fallout 4

First teased at E3 last year and then seemingly confirmed a few months later, Bethesda's Todd Howard has again spoken about Fallout 4's in-development virtual reality iteration—suggesting work on the ambitious project is "going great".

In conversation with Glixel, Howard says that while there's a lot of work yet to be done the entire game can be played "from start to finish right now", and that "the whole thing really works in terms of interface and everything." Howard explains that this is mostly down to the Fallout games' use of the Pip-Boy-accessed menu and the typically slower nature of their combat.

"You look and there it is," says Howard of the wrist-mounted device. "The fact that the gunplay is a bit slower than in a lot of games has certainly helped us but we have V.A.T.S., so you can pause or slow down the world. I assure you, V.A.T.S. in VR is awesome. We love it."

He continues: "We're lucky that the action isn't super twitchy. Given the size of the world and the amount that you're moving in Fallout 4 that part is tricky because you're doing it a lot. Right now we're doing the teleport warp thing and that's fine, but we're experimenting with a few other [techniques]."

Fallout 4 in its virtual reality state sounds exciting, however is without a concrete release date as yet. Many would argue VR is yet to realise its full potential at this stage, but Howard seems confident The Commonwealth is somewhere the technology can thrive. "It's going great," he says. "It's definitely the right game for us to do."

Glixel's interview with Todd Howard can be read in full over here.