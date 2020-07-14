Popular

Hyper Scape now has Australian servers

The open beta should now run more smoothly for players based in the Oceania region.

The ongoing Hyper Scape open beta just became more viable for players in the Oceania region, with the announcement that Ubisoft has added a new Australia-based data server. According to the official Hyper Scape Twitter account, players in Oceania don't need to take any action: they'll automatically join matches hosted on the new servers.

Joining the open beta is easy enough, with sign ups available here. Hyper Scape was announced barely a fortnight ago and had a brief technical test mostly populated by streamers and influencers, before the free-for-all open beta kicked off on Sunday evening.

Morgan played Hyper Scape upon its initial reveal. "I love Hyper Scape's athletic movement and roof-hopping navigation," he wrote, "but I want more reasons to explore the map than the pursuit of power upgrades, especially when those upgrades feel required to stay competitive in a fight."

