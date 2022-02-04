Humble's newest bundle pays tribute to Starbreeze CEO who died of cancer

Audio player loading…

To celebrate the life of former Starbreeze Studios head Mikael Nermark, who died of cancer last year at age 50, Humble Bundle has put together a really good collection of 13 games, including Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, World War Z: Aftermath, Dead By Daylight, and The Hunter: Call of the Wild for just $10. All funds raised by the Fxck Cancer Bundle will go to Cancerfonden, the Swedish Cancer Society.

"Cancer is something that affects many of us in one way or another and in this case, it has taken Mikael away from us far too early," the fckcancer.io website says. "From his passing it has become apparent just how many out there who knew and respected him. We are grateful for every word we’ve read about him in your memories. It’s been clear that Mikael’s presence made an impact, was felt and remembered from the first instance you met him."

Efforts to put together a bundle in Nermark's honor began in October 2021, in conjunction with Humble Bundle, and ultimately resulted in a collection of 13 different game companies, including Swedish studios Fatshark, Tarsier, Avalanche, Paradox, and of course Starbreeze. And along with raising funds for a very good cause, it's also a hell of a deal. Here's what your tenner buys you:

World War Z: Aftermath

Dead by Daylight

Payday 2

Magicka

Dungeon of the Endless

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Homeworld Remastered Collection

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak

Little Nightmares

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Peppy's Adventure

Red Faction: Armageddon

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Most of these games go for well over $10 on their own: Deserts of Kharak, which for me is the crown jewel of the bundle, is $50 at regular price on Steam. (It's also excellent.) If you're feeling generous, you can pay more than $10 for the bundle if you like—again, 100% of funds raised will go to Cancerfonden. The F*ck Cancer Bundle will be available until February 18.