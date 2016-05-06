Humble Spring Sale features Dark Souls for $5 and much more

It was only hours ago that I reported on a Steam sale, but here's another reason to open up your wallet / purse in the name of video games: the Humble Store has just kicked off its Spring Sale. Among the highlights of the first day include discounts on a range of Square Enix and Bandai Namco titles, including a copy of Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition for the small sum of $4.99.

Meanwhile, Deus Ex: Human Revolution can be picked up for $4.99, but you'd be better off going for the Deus Ex Collection, which is only $8.24. Oh, and Just Cause 2 is virtually free at $3.74.

It's not just major publishers pushing their wares for next-to-nothing: The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is available for $5.99, while Wasteland 2: Director's Cut comes in at $19.99. To peruse the whole sale, click over here, and make sure to check back throughout the week for more discounts. Or don't, because you probably have too many games in your backlog already.