"Huge" Witcher 3 patch will fix XP bug, teeny weeny text, and more

CD Projekt Community Coordinator Marcin Momot says the upcoming 1.05 patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be "huge," with fixes to a large number of bugs, including the notorious XP glitch that came to light last week. Unfortunately, it won't be ready for another day or so.

The original plan was to address the XP bug, which prevents players from earning experience on quests that are too far below their character level, through a hotfix. But with the full 1.05 update so close to being done, and because the bug "doesn't impact the game balance in any significant way"—players will still be able to finish it with a character level "within the threshold we had in mind when we designed the game, Momot explained in an earlier post—the team decided to hold off and incorporate it into the patch instead.

A partial list of changes:

- Geralt will not longer interact with candles near chests and other interactive elements.

- General stability and performance improvements

- Significantly Enlarged GUI and HUD elements (including fonts) on consoles and slightly on PC.

- Improved camera smoothness

- Performance improvements during some cutscenes.

- Fixed case where game was crashing on loading a save in certain situations

- Various bug fixes and user experience improvements in GUI panels.

- Fixed issue where some players were unable to run after Wandering in the Dark quest

- Fixed issue where players were unable to talk to Eight after the Lord of Undvik quest

- Too many wild hunt minions were spawned during Ciri's Story: Fleeing the Bog quest.

- Fixed issue where Keira could sometimes fall under terrain during Wandering in the Dark quest

- Fixed issue where Player was unable to move freely during Blindingly Obvious quest

- Fixed issue where Player was unable to activate portal during Wandering in the Dark quest

- Fixed issue where Player could get trapped in Turseach castle ruins

- Fixed issue where Roche was not present at Hanged Man's tree during Eye for an Eye quest

- Fixed issue where Player was unable to talk or interact with certain NPCs

- Fixed issue where Sirens in quest Lord of Undvik could be invulnerable.

- Fixed issue where player was unable to use certain actions after Carnal Sins quest

- Fixed issue where Geralt was sometimes unable to mount Roach

- Fixed issue where some players where experiencing infinite loading screen during King's Gambit quest.

- Fixed issue where Simun was not properly spawned in An Unpaid Debt quest

- Fixed issue where player might have had a progression break after choosing certain dialogue option when talking to Dijkstra in Count Reuven's Treasure quest

- The Pyres of Novigrad quest is of course going to be fixed as well as the XP glitch.

Momot said the list includes only "the most requested changes," and that the final patch will actually include a lot more in the way of fixes and tweaks. It's currently expected to be live on Tuesday or Wednesday.