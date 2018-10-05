HP's Omen 15t and 17t gaming laptops are $300 off

HP sells a wide range of gaming desktops and laptops under its Omen brand. If you're in the market for a good entry-level gaming laptop, this is the deal for you: HP has discounted the latest 15t and 17t Omen laptops to $849.99 ($350 off) and $799.99 ($300 off), respectively.

The base configurations of both laptops have an 8th-gen Core i7-8750H processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB 7200rpm SATA drive (with 16GB of Intel Optane cache), and a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. However, you can mix and match options to get the hardware you want. For example, you can add a 128GB NVMe M.2 SSD to the Omen 15t for $110 extra.

You can buy the Omen 15t and Omen 17t gaming laptops from HP.