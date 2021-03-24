Wondering how to tame a boar in Fortnite? Then you've come to the right place. Following the launch of Fortnite Season 6, Primal, animals have been let loose on the war-torn battle royale island. Along with crafting and strange anomalies, we can now tame beasts that can aid us in battle. That includes the boar.

If you're anything like me, you're going to need all the help you can get on the way to bagging even more Victory Royales this season. So, now that you can bring a fearsome tusked piggie along with you on your perilous journey, I'm going to show you how to find a Fortnite boar and recruit it to your cause.

How to tame a boar in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Earning the affections of a boar is similar to taming a wolf in Fortnite. While you need to feed wolves meat, boars like vegetables. That said, there's an easier way to get boars on side, but I'm going to take you through both ways.

Head to the little dark patch just south of Colossal Crops on your map. Boars will spawn in other places—any wooded area, essentially—but this pen is guaranteed to hold two or three of them. That's everything you need, but it doesn't hurt for you to rustle up a few vegetables to make your life a little easier. Thankfully Colossal Crops is just the spot for that.

If you've done that, you can equip the food and fire it into the pen. The trouble is boars eat the food quickly, giving you a limited window of opportunity to tame the beast, let alone with at least another one waiting to pounce. They're also hostile, naturally, and deal enough damage to be annoying.

Instead, if there are three in the pen, kill two of them (preferably from outside the pen with a gun, for your own safety), and use the animal bones and meat you get from that to craft a Hunter's Cloak. For more on crafting, check out Joe's Fortnite crafting guide. With just one boar left, you'll have an easier job of taming the remaining one—so long as you don't tell them what happened to their friends. Approach it and you should have the option to start your very own army of swine.