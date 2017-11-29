How to install mods for older versions of Minecraft

Got a mod that isn’t compatible with the latest version of Minecraft? Don’t worry, fixing that is nice and simple. Some mods require you to roll back to an older version of Minecraft, and some require you to install older legacy versions of Forge. Here's a quick guide to doing both.

Rolling back the client

If you can't wait for your favourite mod to make the jump to the latest version, you can easily rollback the game client to previous versions, such as the widely supported 1.2.5.

1. Download the 1.2.5 Jar file from the Minecraft servers.

2. Type %appdata% into either the Start Bar or the Run command prompt.

3. Open the .minecraft folder and, inside it, the bin folder.

4. Back the existing Minecraft.jar for when you want to upgrade back to 1.3.2, then copy and replace the 1.2.5 jar file into the bin folder.

Installing legacy versions of Forge

1. Check which version of Minecraft you need to use the mod. Normally this will be listed in the mod’s description.

2. Head here and download the version of Forge you need.

3. Run the file and install it.

4. Load up the Minecraft launcher and head over to ‘Launcher Options.’

5. Name it, then below click on the version drop down box and find the Forge you just installed. Click save, then select the version from the ‘Play’ menu and your older mods should work without any issues.

Now, you're free to enjoy any of the great, sadly outdated mods available for the game. Mods such as:

Technic Pack : A huge bundle of mods that overhaul many aspects of the game to massively up the number of buildings and contraptions you can construct.

Mo Creatures : Adds 32 new species to the game, including crocodiles, foxes, ogres and werewolves.

Flans Mod : Fight them on the beaches, and in the forests and the mines and everywhere else with this pack full of World War 2 themed planes, vehicles and weapons.

Thaumcraft : Boosts the enchantment system massively with a bunch of powerful spells that can be added to weapons and items. Unbelievable Shaders : Gorgeous lighting effects and texture rendering tweaks to make Minecraft feel more alive than ever.

Water Shader : Gives water a moving, reflective surface to - shock of shocks - make it actually look and behave like water.

