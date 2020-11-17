The best Tartaglia build in Genshin Impact

Looking for a decent Genshin Impact Childe build? Tartaglia, better known to players as Childe, was an important figure in the game's prologue, but has only become a playable character recently. This Hydro fighter arrives as one of the best DPS characters in the game. As you'd expect, that makes him very rare.

For anyone either lucky enough (or willing to spend the money) to pull Tartaglia, you'll need to know how to get the best out of him. From his attacks, abilities, best weapon choices, to how to get Tartaglia in Genshin Impact, this is your one-stop shop.

How to get Tartaglia in Genshin Impact

Tartaglia is part of the limited time Genshin Impact Farewell of Snezhnaya banner and is the only five-star character in there. This means while he has the regular 0.6 percent drop rate, he is a guaranteed pity pull. Pity pulls guarantee you a five-star pull if you come up dry on the same banner after 90 pulls, which sounds like a lot, but this will carry over from the previous Klee banner, assuming you didn't get a five-star character there either.

Lasting from November 11 until December 1, the banner also features new four-star character Diona, as well as previously available four-star characters Ningguang and Beidou.

Genshin Impact Childe overview

Tartaglia is the only character who can seriously challenge Diluc's claim as the game's best character. He can rip any enemy apart with his Hydro attacks, especially when upgraded. He's so strong that you can put any weapon in his hand and he'll still devastate most foes. Still, it would be a huge shame to waste Tartaglia's talents with an inferior build.

According to Tartaglia himself, the only reason he uses a bow at all is because it's the weapon that he's the worst with, making it more exciting for him to beat people as he's not at full strength. Considering how good he appears to be with the bow, that's a scary thought. Good thing he's on your side, eh?

Normal attack: Cutting Torrent

Normal Attack: Tartaglia performs six consecutive bow shots.

Tartaglia performs six consecutive bow shots. Charged Attack: Tartaglia aims a single, super charged arrow with Hydro damage. Any enemies hit with a fully charged shot take Riptide damage, which deals AoE Hydro damage.

Tartaglia aims a single, super charged arrow with Hydro damage. Any enemies hit with a fully charged shot take Riptide damage, which deals AoE Hydro damage. Plunging Attack: Tartaglia fires several mid air arrows then crashes down, creating AoE damage as he lands.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Elemental Skill: Foul Legacy: Raging Tide

This gives Tartaglia a new arsenal made of water, briefly making him a melee fighter and granting a new attack set.

Normal Attack: Tartaglia performs up to six consecutive Hydro strikes.

Tartaglia performs up to six consecutive Hydro strikes. Charged Attack: Tartaglia performs a Hydro cross slash, costing Stamina.

Tartaglia performs a Hydro cross slash, costing Stamina. Riptide Slash: If Tartaglia hits a Riptide affected opponent, he deals AoE Hydro damage. Can only occur once every 1.5 seconds.

You can switch back to Tartaglia's Ranged stance at any point. The longer he remains in Melee, the longer the cooldown. After 30 seconds, he becomes Ranged again automatically and the cooldown is increased.

Elemental Burst: Havor: Obliteration

Comes in two varieties, depending on whether Tartaglia is in Ranged or Melee stance.

Ranged: Flash Of Havoc

Tartaglia fires a powerful Hydro arrow, dealing AoE damage and giving enemies Riptide.

Flash Of Havoc Tartaglia fires a powerful Hydro arrow, dealing AoE damage and giving enemies Riptide. Melee: Light Obliteration

Tartaglia performs a Hydro slash with AoE, triggering Riptide Blast.

Passives

Never Ending: Extends Riptide by eight seconds.

Extends Riptide by eight seconds. Sword Of Torrents: When in Melee stance, any critical hits automatically apply Riptide.

When in Melee stance, any critical hits automatically apply Riptide. Master Of Weaponry: Increase all party members' Normal Attack levels by one.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Constellations

Foul Legacy: Tide Withholder: Decreases Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's cooldown by 20 percent

Decreases Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's cooldown by 20 percent Foul Legacy: Understream: Tartaglia regenerates four Elemental Energy when Riptide kills enemies.

Tartaglia regenerates four Elemental Energy when Riptide kills enemies. Abyssal Mayhem: Vortex Of Turmoil: Increases Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by three.

Increases Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by three. Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout: Triggers either Riptide Slash or Riptide Flash every four seconds.

Triggers either Riptide Slash or Riptide Flash every four seconds. Havoc: Formless Blade: Increases Havoc: Obliteration by three.

Increases Havoc: Obliteration by three. Havoc: Annihilation: Foul Legacy: Rising Tide's cooldown is reset whenever Havoc: Obliteration is cast in Melee stance.

Best Genshin Impact Childe build: Example DPS setup

Tartaglia works best as a DPS fighter. Being as rare and as powerful as he is, there's no point in trying to fit him into the team as anything else. As one of the best fighters in the game, you want to build him for the DPS role.

Weapons

The Stringless: This bow develops Tartaglia's Hydro power, making it a great Elemental DPS bow. It increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 24 percent, doubling to 48 percent when fully upgraded. It packs a serious punch and can make Tartaglia even more unstoppable.

This bow develops Tartaglia's Hydro power, making it a great Elemental DPS bow. It increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 24 percent, doubling to 48 percent when fully upgraded. It packs a serious punch and can make Tartaglia even more unstoppable. Rust: This bow is more about physical damage over Hydro and is a decent alternative. It gives a boost to the Normal Shot, but at a slight cost to the Aimed Shot.

Artifact