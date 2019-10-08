How to complete Fortnite's Out of Time Overtime mission challenges

Fornite's Season 10 overtime challenges are here, so here's your final chance to scrounge up as much XP, skins, battle stars, and all that other good stuff. We've compiled every challenge below so you can finish them as efficiently as possible. The Out of Time mission challenges close on October 13 at 11 a.m. PST, so hurry.

Fortnite Out of Time Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 47

Complete Out of Time Challenges (1 total)

Reach Battle Pass Tier 70

Complete Out of Time Challenges (3 total)

Reach Battle Pass Tier 87

Complete Out of Time Challenges (5 total)

Collect the Visitor recording on the Floating Island and Retail Row (1 total)

Deal damage to opponents (2500 total)

Out of Time Overtime Mission Rewards

Players who complete Overtime challenges will be able to earn up to 35,000 XP, and of course there's some new skin styles for previously established characters. YOND3R, Sparkle, and the Eternal Voyager all get some new clothes.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite Fortnite creative codes for players wanting a change of pace from Battle Royale. If you're diving back into Battle Royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the Season 10 patch notes.