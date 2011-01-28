Hotfixes for World of WarCraft released

A list of hotfixes that address various issues related to the release of patch 4.0.3a for World of Warcraft: Cataclysm has been released.

The fixes are the usual tweaks to various gameplay issues, with slight alterations being made to some of the classes (Druids, Paladins, Priests and Rogues) and some Dungeons and Raids (The Bastion of Twilight, Blackwing Descent, Deadmines, Throne of the Four Winds and The Vortex Pinnacle).

You can find the full list of fixes over at the official World of WarCraft website . While many have already been deployed on all realms, Blizzard note that some may not be implemented until your realm is restarted.