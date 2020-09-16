Horizon Zero Dawn patch 1.05 brings further crash fixes, graphical improvements

Guerrilla Games' fight against Horizon Zero Dawn's choppy PC performance continues with the latest update. While the last update already brought a host of crash fixes, Guerrilla worked on yet more instances in this patch. 1.05 is notable for its several graphical improvements, with many flickering textures and shader animations being locked to 30 FPS among them.

As this isn't the end of currently known issues, you can still hand in your feedback on the official website here.



The full patch notes are as follows:

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash in NetPresenceManager that some players experienced when entering the game or the benchmark from the main menu.

Fixed a crash where the Steam SDK could crash on initialization when the game executable was started directly from installation folder rather than through Steam.

Fixed a crash which would occur if the player pressed ‘Stop’ in Steam immediately after pressing ‘Play’.

Fixed a startup crash when using Avast antivirus.

Fixed a crash that could occur when VRAM was about to be oversubscribed.

Graphical Improvements

Fixed an issue with Aloy’s hair not displaying correctly when the game is running above 30 FPS.

Shader animations (e.g. hologram locks on doors, GAIA in cinematics, etc.) are no longer locked to 30 FPS, but running at unlocked framerate.

Fixed an issue with flickering textures in main quest “A Gift from the Past”.

Fixed an issue with flickering snow assets.

Fixed an issue with flickering paintings in Song’s Edge.

Fixed graphical corruption issues that only occurred on specific GPUs.

Fixed an issue where the game would open in windowed mode instead of fullscreen when the player is using another window when booting the game.

Fixed an issue where the game would not run in the correct resolution when switching from windowed to fullscreen.

Added an option to turn off “blurry sidebars” in ultrawide resolutions and display black sidebars instead.

Other Improvements