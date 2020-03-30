Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a comic series this summer

Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn is getting an original comic book series that takes place after the events of the game. The series is launching Summer 2020, which coincidentally is the same time that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC .

The comic book series is being co-created by Anne Toole, one of the game's writers, with artwork by Ann Mauline. Horizon Zero Dawn issue one will release into stores and digitally online on July 22 for $3.99 / £3.99.

This series follows main protagonist Aloy and Talanah Khane Padish a hunter from the Carja Hunter's Lodge. "Talanah, Sunhawk of the Hunters Lodge, struggles to find purpose after Aloy, her trusted friend, disappears," Titan comics say. "When a mysterious new threat emerges in the wilds, she returns to her roots as a hunter to defeat it, only to learn that a whole new breed of mechanized killers stalks the land."

It's the first time the open-world RPG is being adapted into comic book form, as well as one of the first PlayStation exclusives that's coming to PC. The store page for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now on Steam and includes the base game, The Frozen Wilds expansion, and bonus weapons, packs, and armour