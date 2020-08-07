Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a game of multiplayer medieval heists

Hood: Outlaws & Legends offers a new take on the legend of Robin Hood. Rather than there being one gang of 'merry men' out to rob from the rich to give to the poor, in this gritty medieval world there are loads of outlaws looking to claim their share—and they seem a little more violent in how they go about it.

It's a game of multiplayer heisting that pits two rival gangs against maps of AI guards. Not only do you have to get in and rob the place, but you have to contend with the other team along the way. It's a great premise that reminds me a little of Assassin's Creed Unity's multiplayer—only with another team around to scupper your sneaky plans.

There's a tiny bit of game footage at the end of the trailer, showing some third-person combat, while the Steam page promises that you'll be able to invest your loot in perks, weapons and looks for your character/characters.

Sumo Newcastle are developing it, while Focus Home are publishing. We can expect Hood: Outlaws & Legends sometime next year.