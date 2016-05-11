Homefront: The Revolution trailer introduces The Man With the Finger Gun

Homefront: The Revolution is just over a week away, and that means it's time to have a look at the official story trailer, which publisher Deep Silver says contains “the first details of Homefront: The Revolution's gripping story.”

But that's not quite right, is it? We've already had a pretty good look at how the US ended up in this sorry state, and it's not too hard to figure out where things go from there: Rise up, fight the power, Wolverines!, and all that sort of thing, delivered from the barrel of a gun into the faceless hordes of the Nork occupiers.

The details are what count, I suppose, and as far as that goes, you'll step into the fresh, unsoiled boots of Ethan Brady, a Resistance fighter working to rescue the one man who can inspire the people to fight back. “Homefront's dark and brutal story telling will leave you reeling,” Deep Silver says, and I find that legitimately interesting: Not because I expect it to happen, but because it might—it could—and that kind of surprise really is one of the best experiences videogames can offer.

And hey, if nothing else, maybe there will at least be some decent dude-shooting and a few unintentional laughs. Homefront 1, in other words.

Homefront: The Revolution comes out on May 20. Vive la hands-on preview right here.

