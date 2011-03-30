Homefront patch coming this week, spells bad news for cheaters

THQ announce that Homefront will be getting a PC patch later this week. The update will make a number of balance changes and engine optimisations, and also add a DemoURL feature that will make it easier for players to download and share in-game videos with server admins, making it much easier to record evidence of cheating, so perpetrators can quickly be found and banned. Other changes include the addition of mouse acceleration and smoothing options, UI improvements for large games, improved SLI/Crossfire support, and much more. The full list of changes can be found on the official Homefront site .