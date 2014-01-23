Hitman Contracts hits Steam, initial audio issues fixed

The silent assassin Agent 47 completed his most stealthy operation to date, launching Hitman Contracts on Steam for $7 without making a single peep, literally. As the first batch of Steam reviews indicated, the game initially launched without any of the soundtrack and voice work.

Hitman's verified Twitter account confirmed the issue and said that it would be fixed in an “hour or two tops.” Now the most recent Steam reviews indicate that the issue has been resolved.

The problem might have had something to do with the licensing of a song that plays during the Rendezvous in Rotterdam level. While the game features an original (and BAFTA Games Awards winning) original soundtrack by Jesper Kyd , it also features a few licensed songs, including the generically angry Clutch by Immortal . It's been speculated that licensing issues related to that specific track were the reason why Hitman Contracts hasn't been released on Steam until today, even leading some fans to organize and petition the band .

We reached out to Square Enix asking if this was true and if it had anything to do with the initial audio problems, but have yet to hear back.

Ironically, there's also a Steam Midweek Madness sale on all the Hitman games but Contracts. With the 80 percent discount, you can get Silent Assassin, Absolution , Blood Money , and Codename 47 all for just $9.

We recently heard some troubling rumors regarding the future of the Hitman series, but the Io-Interactive team assured us that there's a new game on the way, and that we'll learn more about it in the coming months.