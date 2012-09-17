Hitman: Absolution trailer sharpens knives, shows katana

Does anyone use the assault rifles in Hitman? IO Interactive always given players the tools to turn a stealth mission into an action movie. If only there was some way to turn the action movie into a stealth mission, but the dreadful film is out there now and we're just going to have to come to terms with that.

The latest Hitman Absolution trailer concentrates on the many murder implements that we'll find scattered around Absolution's levels. Tools of death have many forms in the hands of a master assassin and one of those forms is a model of a tiny belly dancer. I don't know how Agent 47 would kill someone with such an object. I'm not sure I want to know. I'll stick to the classics, like the fibre wire, and a good old fashioned katana, if you please. Oggle an eyefull of Absolution's varied spread of weapons in the trailer below.

