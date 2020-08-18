Hitman 3 game modes: PvP is scrapped, and the Elusive Target mode will change

Hitman 3 will follow the same basic template as previous current-gen Hitman games, but there will be some changes. IO Interactive has detailed what will change in a new blogpost, and the biggest news comes in the form of what won't feature.

Ghost Mode was a 1v1 online multiplayer mode that debuted in Hitman 2. It won't appear in Hitman 3, and for that matter, the Hitman 2 version will no longer work from August 31. "We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we’ll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer," the blogpost reads.

Hitman 3 will see the usual campaign mode, as well as Escalations, Contracts and Sniper Assassin. The latter won't feature cooperative play, and the studio is likewise planning to "sunset" coop servers in Hitman 2, too.

Elusive Targets will return, though the way they work will change a bit. IO Interactive confirmed as much, but won't have more details until "a later date". So the gist of the news is: multiplayer is out, and everything else is (mostly) the same, but more information and news has been promised before the game's January release window.