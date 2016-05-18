Hideo Kojima unveils his new studio mascot

Last year Hideo Kojima made an awkward exit from Konami, resulting in his Kojima Productions studio going solo. At around the same time he unveiled a new logo for the studio, which depicted what appeared to be a skeletal head inside a futuristic-looking space helmet.

Now Kojima has released a full image of the mascot, which is named Ludens. This ominous looking character is the "icon" of Kojima Productions, Kojima tweeted, though whether it has any bearing on the studio's forthcoming game is yet to be seen.

Of course, the first game to emerge from the studio will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but that's not proof that Kojima won't work on PC ever again. Though maybe it is, and maybe we'll forever remember 2015 as The Year Kojima Gave Us Some Love. Fingers crossed that isn't the case.

Check out the full mascot image below: