Heroes of the Storm's upcoming heroes, skins and mounts detailed

Blizzard has detailed the new heroes, skins and mounts coming soon to Heroes of the Storm, the MOBA mash-up built from its bulging multiverse. Lt. Morales is getting a load of new skins, for example, including one based on Metroid's Samus. A Marshal-themed version of StarCraft 2's Jim Raynor is also coming to the game, along with his trusty Outrider horse.

Here's the full list o'stuff:

Lt. Morales Master Lt. Morales Apothecary Morales

Artanis Master Artanis Purifier Artanis

Marshal Raynor and Themed Abilities

Buccaneer Falstad and Themed Abilities

Marshal’s Outrider Mount

Void Speeder Mount

Nexus Battle Beast Mount

Headless Horseman’s Charger Mount

Vulture Mount

In addition to all that, HotS is also getting a set of tools to help combat toxic players.